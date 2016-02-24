BEIJING Feb 24 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $80.8 billion as of Feb. 23, unchanged from the end of January, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.

