BEIJING, March 31 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $80.95 billion as of March, from $80.8 billion at the end of February, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)