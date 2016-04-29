BEIJING, April 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $80.996 billion as of April 29, from $80.95 billion at the end of March, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)