BEIJING May 31 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.098 billion as of May 30, from $80.996 billion at the end of April, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Winni Zhou; editing by Jacqueline Wong)