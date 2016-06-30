BEIJING, June 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $81.18 billion as of June 29, from $81.098 billion at the end of May, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)