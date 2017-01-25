BEIJING Jan 25 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme remained at $87.31 billion as of Jan. 25, unchanged from the end of December, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)