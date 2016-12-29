BEIJING Dec 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $87.31 billion as of Dec 28, from $86.41 billion at the end of November, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by John Stonestreet)