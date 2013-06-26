June 26 China granted $900 million of combined quotas to seven overseas institutional investors in June, allowing them to buy Chinese stocks and bonds. The licences, under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, were awarded to investors including UBS Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd, AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC and Second Swidish National Pension fund Andra AP-fonden. Overseas investors include Hong Kong subsidiaries of Chinese financial institutions.(* denotes changes) No. QFII Name Obtained QFII Status Quota 1 UBS AG 5/23/2003 790 2 Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd. 5/23/2003 350 3 Morgan Stanley & Co. International 6/5/2003 600 Limited 4 Citigroup Global Markets Limited 6/5/2003 550 5 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 7/4/2003 300 6 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7/30/2003 600 7 The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking 8/4/2003 600 Corporation Limited 8 ING Bank N.V. 9/10/2003 400 9 JPMorgan Chase Bank, National 9/30/2003 400 Association 10 Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited 10/24/2003 600 11 Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) 12/11/2003 175 Ltd 12 Nikko Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 12/11/2003 450 13 Merrill Lynch International 4/30/2004 500 14 Hang Seng Bank Limited 5/10/2004 150 15 Daiwa Securities Capital Markets 5/10/2004 50 Co.,Ltd. 16 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 7/19/2004 300 17 INVESCO Asset Management Limited 8/4/2004 289 18 The Royal Bank of Scotland N.V. 9/2/2004 175 19 Société Générale 9/2/2004 250 20 Barclays Bank PLC 9/15/2004 600 21 Commerzbank AG 9/27/2004 325 22 Fortis Bank NV-SA 9/29/2004 500 23 BNP Paribas 9/29/2004 200 24 Power Corporation of Canada 10/15/2004 50 25 Credit Agricole Corporate and 10/15/2004 75 Investment Bank 26 Goldman Sachs Asset Management 5/9/2005 500 International 27 Martin Currie Investment Management 10/25/2005 120 Ltd 28 Government of Singapore Investment 10/25/2005 1000 Corporation Pte Ltd 29 PineBridge Investment LLC 11/14/2005 150 30 Temasek Fullerton Alpha Investments 11/15/2005 1000 Pte Ltd 31 JF Asset Management Limited 12/28/2005 525 32 The Dai-ichi Life Insurance 12/28/2005 250 CompanyLimited 33 DBS Bank Ltd 2/13/2006 100 34 AMP Capital Investors Limited 4/10/2006 500 35 The Bank of Nova Scotia 4/10/2006 150 36 KBC Financial Products UK Limited 4/10/2006 20 37 La Compagnie Financiere Edmond de 4/10/2006 200 Rothschild Banque 38 Yale University 4/14/2006 150 39 Morgan Stanley Investment Management 7/7/2006 450 Inc. 40 Prudential Asset Management 7/7/2006 300 (Hongkong) Limited 41 Stanford University 8/5/2006 100 42 GE Asset Management Incorporated 8/5/2006 300 43 United Overseas Bank Limited 8/5/2006 50 44 Schroder Investment Management 8/29/2006 425 Limited 45 HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong 9/5/2006 432 Kong) Limited 46 Mizuho Securities Co.,Ltd 9/5/2006 50 47 UBS Global Asset Management 9/25/2006 250 (Singapore) Ltd 48 Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management 9/25/2006 334 Company, Limited 49 Norges Bank 10/24/2006 1000 50 Pictet Asset Management Limited 10/25/2006 100 51 The Trustees of Columbia University 3/12/2008 100 in the City of New York 52 Prudential Asset Management Co.,Ltd. 4/7/2008 0 53 Robeco Institutional Asset management 5/5/2008 235 B.V. 54 State Street Global Advisors Asia 5/16/2008 50 Limited 55 Platinum Investment Company Limited 6/2/2008 150 56 KBC Asset Management N.V. 6/2/2008 210 57 Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., 7/25/2008 350 Ltd. 58 ACE INA International Holdings, Ltd. 8/5/2008 150 59 Caisse de dépt et placement du Québec 8/22/2008 200 60 President and Fellows of Harvard 8/22/2008 200 College 61 Samsung Investment Trust Management 8/25/2008 450 Co., Ltd. 62 AllianceBernstein Limited 8/28/2008 150 63 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation 8/28/2008 150 Limited 64 First State Investment Management 9/11/2008 220 (UK) Limited 65 DAIWA Asset Management Co. 9/11/2008 200 66 Shell Asset Management Company B.V. 9/12/2008 0 67 T. Rowe Price International, Inc. 9/12/2008 110 68 Credit Suisse AG 10/14/2008 300 69 UOB Asset Management Ltd 11/28/2008 50 70 ABU Dhabi Investment Authority 12/3/2008 1000 71 Allianz Global Investors Luxembourg 12/16/2008 200 S.A. 72 Capital International, Inc. 12/18/2008 100 73 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley 12/29/2008 100 Securities Co., Ltd. 74 Hanwha Investment Trust Management 2/5/2009 238 Co., Ltd. 75 Ashmore EMM, L.L.C. 2/10/2009 25 76 DWS Investment S.A. 2/24/2009 200 77 The Korea Development Bank 4/23/2009 150 78 Woori Bank Co., Ltd 5/4/2009 50 79 Bank Negara Malaysia 5/19/2009 400 80 Lloyd George Management (Hong Kong) 5/27/2009 50 Limited 81 Templeton Investment Counsel, LLC 6/5/2009 300 82 BEA Union Investment Management 6/18/2009 100 Limited 83 The Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co., 6/26/2009 50 Ltd. 84 Korea Investment Trust Management 7/21/2009 200 Co., Ltd 85 Baring Asset Management Limited 8/6/2009 200 86 Ashmore Investment Management Limited 9/14/2009 350 87 BNY Mellon Asset Management 11/6/2009 150 International Limited 88 Manulife Asset Management (Hong Kong) 11/20/2009 300 Limited 89 Nomura Asset Management CO., LTD 11/23/2009 350 90 Tongyang Asset Management Corp. 12/11/2009 70 91 Royal Bank of Canada 12/23/2009 100 92 Aviva Investors Global Services 12/28/2009 100 Limited 93 Ivy Investment Management Company 2/8/2010 100 94 DIAM Co., Ltd. 4/20/2010 100 95 OFI Asset Management 5/21/2010 150 96 Aberdeen Asset Management Asia 7/6/2010 200 Limited 97 KB Asset Management Co., Ltd. 8/9/2010 200 98 Fidelity Investments Management (Hong 9/1/2010 300 Kong) Limited *99 Legg Mason Investments (Europe) 10/8/2010 200 Limited 100 Hong Kong Monetary Authority 10/27/2010 1000 101 Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co. 10/29/2010 250 Ltd. 102 Capital Securities Investment Trust 10/29/2010 100 Corporation 103 BMO Investments Inc. 12/6/2010 100 104 Bank Julius Bear & Co.,Ltd 12/14/2010 100 105 KTB Asset Management Co.,Ltd 12/28/2010 100 106 Lyxor Asset Management 2/16/2011 100 107 Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co 3/4/2011 200 Ltd 108 Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. 3/18/2011 100 109 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. 5/6/2011 100 110 Cathay Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 100 Co., Ltd. 111 Fuh Hwa Securities Investment Trust 6/9/2011 200 Co. Ltd. 112 Comgest S.A. 6/24/2011 100 113 Amundi Hong Kong Limited 7/14/2011 100 114 BlackRock Institutional Trust 7/14/2011 100 Company, N.A. 115 Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co.LLC 8/9/2011 100 116 Monetary Authority of Singapore 10/8/2011 100 117 China Life Insurance Co., 10/26/2011 100 Ltd.Taiwan 118 Shin Kong Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 10/26/2011 100 119 Princeton University 11/25/2011 50 120 Shinko Asset Management Co., Ltd. 11/25/2011 100 121 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 12/9/2011 600 122 Van Eck Associates Corporation 12/9/2011 100 123 Hansberger Global Investors, Inc. 12/13/2011 100 124 EARNEST Partners LLC 12/13/2011 150 125 Bank of Thailand 12/16/2011 300 126 Kuwait Investment Authority 12/21/2011 1000 127 Northern Trust Global Investments 12/21/2011 100 Limited 128 Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd. 12/21/2011 100 129 The Bank of Korea 12/21/2011 300 130 Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board 12/22/2011 100 *131 Korea Investment Corporation 12/28/2011 400 132 Russell Investments Ireland Limited 12/28/2011 100 133 Metzler Asset Management GmbH 12/31/2011 200 134 HI Asset Management Co., Limited. 12/31/2011 100 135 Shinhan BNP Paribas Asset Management 1/5/2012 100 Co., Ltd. 136 Stichting Pensioenfonds voor 1/5/2012 60 Huisartsen 137 National Pension Service (South 1/5/2012 100 Korea) 138 Mercuries Life Insurance Co Ltd 1/30/2012 50 139 Prudential Financial Securities 1/31/2012 70 Investment Trust Enterprise 140 Principal Global Investors LLC 1/31/2012 150 141 Hospital Authority Provident Fund 1/31/2012 100 Scheme (HK) 142 TransGlobe Life Insurance Inc. 2/3/2012 150 143 Public Mutual Berhad 2/3/2012 60 144 Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company 2/27/2012 N/A Ltd. 145 Cathay Life Insurance Co., LTD. 2/28/2012 150 146 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2/28/2012 100 147 Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd 3/1/2012 150 148 American International Assurance Co 3/5/2012 150 Ltd 149 Neuberger Berman Europe Limited 3/5/2012 100 150 Khazanah Nasional Berhad 3/7/2012 250 151 Capital Research and Management 3/9/2012 100 Company 152 Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd 3/14/2012 N/A 153 Hana Daetoo Securities Co,Ltd 3/29/2012 100 154 Genesis Asset Managers,LLP 3/30/2012 200 155 City of London Investment Management 3/30/2012 100 Co Ltd 156 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd 3/30/2012 N/A 157 Okasan Asset Management Co Ltd 3/30/2012 50 158 Prescient Investment Management Pty, 4/18/2012 50 Ltd 159 Dongbu Asset Management Co.,Ltd 4/20/2012 70 160 Janus Capital Management LLC 4/20/2012 100 161 Mizuho Asset Management Co., Ltd 4/26/2012 100 162 Henderson Global Investors Limited 4/28/2012 50 163 Eurizon Capital S.A. 5/2/2012 100 164 BOCI-Prudential Asset Management Ltd 5/3/2012 150 165 Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd 5/4/2012 250 166 Lion Global Investors Ltd 5/7/2012 50 167 Generali Fund Management S.A. 5/23/2012 100 168 William Blair & Company LLC. 5/24/2012 100 169 Investec Asset Management Ltd 5/28/2012 N/A 170 ING Investment Management Aisa 6/4/2012 150 Pacific (Hong Kong) Ltd 171 Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co 6/4/2012 N/A Ltd 172 BOC Group Life Assurance Co Ltd 7/12/2012 200 173 Hall Capital Partners LLC 8/6/2012 N/A 174 Board of Regents of The University of 8/6/2012 100 Texas System 175 Nan Shan Life Insurance Co Ltd 8/6/2012 200 176 Suva 8/13/2012 300 177 British Columbia Investment 8/17/2012 100 Management Corp 178 Value Partners Hong Kong Ltd 8/21/2012 100 179 Ontario Pension Board 8/29/2012 150 180 The Church Pension Fund 8/31/2012 50 181 Macquarie Bank Ltd 9/4/2012 200 *182 Andra AP-fonden 9/20/2012 200 183 Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 100 184 IDG Capital Management (HK) Ltd 9/20/2012 60 185 Duke University 9/24/2012 50 186 Qatar Holding LLC 9/25/2012 1000 187 EFG Bank AG 9/26/2012 100 188 Cutwater Investor Services Corp 10/26/2012 100 189 OrbiMed Advisors LLC 10/26/2012 50 190 New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd 10/26/2012 50 191 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia 10/26/2012 100 Ltd 192 JPMorgan Asset Management Taiwan 11/5/2012 150 *193 AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC 11/5/2012 100 194 CDH Investment Advisory Private 11/7/2012 200 Limited 195 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 11/12/2012 N/A AB(publ) 196 Harvest Global Investments Limited 11/12/2012 100 197 Greystone Managed Investments Inc 11/21/2012 N/A 198 Uni-President Assets Management 11/21/2012 50 Corporation (Taiwan) 199 Daiwa SB Investments Ltd 11/19/2012 N/A 200 APS Asset Management Pte Ltd 11/27/2012 300 201 CITIC Securities International 12/11/2012 100 Investment Management (HK) Limited 202 Pacific Alliance Investment 12/11/2012 N/A Management (HK) Limited 203 E Fund Management (Hong Kong) 12/11/2012 100 Co.,Limited 204 Hillhouse Capital Management Limited 12/11/2012 300 205 SinoPac Securities Investment Trust 12/13/2012 100 Co.,Ltd 206 China Asset Management (Hong Kong) 12/25/2012 100 Limited 207 East Capital AB 1/7/2013 N/A 208 First Securities Investment Trust 1/24/2013 50 Co., Ltd 209 Investec Asset Management Ltd 1/24/2013 N/A *210 UBS Global Asset Management (Hong 1/24/2013 100 Kong) Ltd 211 CSOP Asset Management Ltd 1/31/2013 100 212 EJS Investment Management S.A. 1/31/2013 50 213 Guotai Junan Assets (Asia) Ltd 2/21/2013 100 214 Taikang Asset Management (HK) Co Ltd 2/22/2013 100 215 CMS Asset Management (HK) Co, Ltd 2/22/2013 100 216 Hyundai Securities Co, Ltd 3/22/2013 N/A *217 ICBC (Asia) Investment Management Co 3/25/2013 100 Ltd 218 Asia Capital Reinsurance Group Ptd 4/11/2013 N/A Ltd 219 AZ Fund Management S.A. 4/11/2013 100 220 Taishin Securities Investment Trust 4/27/2013 N/A Co Ltd 221 HFT Investment Management (HK) Ltd 5/07/2013 N/A *222 HSBC Global Asset Management (Taiwan) 5/10/2013 100 Ltd 223 Taiping Assets Management (HK) Co Ltd 5/15/2013 N/A 224 China International Capital 5/16/2013 N/A Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Ltd 225 China Everbright Assets Management 5/30/2013 N/A Ltd N/A: not available Sources: China Securities Regulatory Commission; State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Figures for licences are as of May 30. Figures for quotas are as of June 26 and in millions of U.S. dollars. * - Updated information