BEIJING May 5 The outstanding amount of China's
dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme stood at $54.42 billion at the end of April,
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme stood at 215.6 billion
yuan ($34.4 billion) for the month, SAFE said in a statement on
its website late last week.
For the previous month, the outstanding totals were $53.6
billion and 200.5 billion yuan, respectively.
Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the
securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign
exchange regulator.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on China's QFII approvals, click:
link.reuters.com/fyp24v
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan)
(China economics team; Editing by Michael Urquhart)