Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BEIJING Dec 9 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme stood at $65.7 billion at the end of November, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said.
The outstanding amount under its Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme was 298.4 billion yuan ($) as of Nov. 30.
At the end of October, the totals were $64 billion and 294.4 billion yuan, respectively.
Institutional investors need to apply for a licence from the securities regulator to seek investment quotas from the foreign exchange regulator.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on China's QFII approvals, click:
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by China economics team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.