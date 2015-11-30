BEIJING Nov 30 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $79.10 billion as of Nov.27, from $78.97 billion at the end of October, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarencee Fernandez)