SHANGHAI Dec 8 China has relaxed some rules governing foreign investment in its domestic capital markets, making it easier for offshore investors to transfer funds between products, the country's foreign exchange regulator said.

Foreign investors under the country's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme can now apply for two types of investment quotas that will enable re-allocation of funds across products, according to guidelines published on the State Administration of Foreign Exchange website on Monday.

China's QFII programme was created to allow foreign investors access to China's capital markets and allocates investment quotas to approved investors.

Under the new guidelines, investors can apply for either an open-end fund quota or a quota for other products or use of capital, both of which will allow for the transfer of funds between products. Previously using funds for different purposes required regulatory approval.

"It won't have a particularly large impact. It's not an increase in the total quota, it just provides more flexibility on usage," said Jiahe Chen, chief strategist at Cinda Securities.

The outstanding amount of China's QFII programme rose to $79.10 billion as of Nov. 27, from $78.97 billion at the end of October. (Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes)