BEIJING Oct 28 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme rose to $84.44 billion as of Oct 27, from $81.74 billion at the end of September, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

The QFII scheme was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)