BEIJING, June 17 China will scrap a quota system
that limits foreign investment in domestic securities markets
when conditions are right, the central bank's research head said
on Friday.
The Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(RQFII) programme, which allows financial institutions to use
offshore yuan to buy securities in mainland China, will be
expanded, said Lu Lei, head of research at the People's Bank of
China.
He did not give any timeframe.
Foreign firms will be encouraged to issue and trade yuan
bonds and sell shares in domestic markets, with a stock
connection between Shenzhen and Hong Kong coming "at an
appropriate time", Lu said at an economics seminar.
Lu said China would research foreign currency-denominated
debt and cross border capital flows, and would set up effective
risk management systems.
Curbs on foreign exchange management will be relaxed, and
China will look into loosening restrictions on individuals
making overseas investments, Lu said.
Lu said China would expand the range of foreign investors
allowed to participate in its markets and will further simplify
rules for foreign investors.
