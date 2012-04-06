SHANGHAI, April 6 China's expansion of a quota for investment of offshore yuan back into mainland financial markets will be used mainly to promote Hong Kong-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the mainland stock market, Chinese media reported on Friday.

The 50 billion yuan ($7.92 billion) expansion of the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) program, announced earlier this week, is targeted at equity investment and not subject to previous rules stating that a maximum 20 percent of the total RQFII quota can be invested in equities, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, citing a "related person in charge" at the securities regulator.

The move is designed to promote the development of Hong Kong-listed ETFs that track the mainland A-share index or components of it, the report said. Specific ETF offerings will be approved by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission.

China hopes the roll-out of ETFs will encourage stable, long-term foreign investment, the paper quoted its source as saying.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on Wednesday the total RQFII quota would be raised from 20 billion yuan to 70 billion yuan, though the allocation of the increased quota to individual fund companies licensed under RQFII will occur gradually.

RQFII, launched in December, allows offshore yuan in Hong Kong - accumulated mainly as a result of China's cross-border yuan trade-settlement program - to be recycled back into mainland financial markets.

The scheme is part of China's broader goal of promoting greater use of its currency as an alternative to the U.S. dollar for international trade and investment.

($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)