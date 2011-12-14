BEIJING Dec 14 China has published new
rules on foreign-funded investment firms, including barring them
from using loans obtained inside China to finance their
expansion, the International Business News reported on
Wednesday.
Under the rules jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce
and Chins State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE),
foreign investment firms can tap their yuan profits, funds from
liquidation of their existing projects or share transfers for
reinvestment in their businesses.
The report did not explain why foreign-funded investment
firms were being barred from using local loans for expansion.
Their investment activities in China must be approved by the
SAFE, China's foreign exchange regulator, the rules stated.
A foreign-funded investment company refers to a foreign
company that is engaged in direct investment activities in
China, according to the rules.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)