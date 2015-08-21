UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Aug 21 China's banking regulator has issued new guidance aimed at supporting the country's so-called new Silk Road infrastructure initiative, along with regional development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River economic corridor that includes Shanghai.
The government said it will speed up approvals for major construction projects, according to a document released by the China Banking Regulatory Commission on Friday. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February