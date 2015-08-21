* Guidance would speed up approvals for construction
projects
* Banks encouraged to securitise assets to boost lending
* New Silk Road aims to boost ties with central, south Asia
(Adds details of guidance, background on Silk Road initiative)
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, Aug 21 China's government rolled out
fresh guidance on Friday aimed at supporting its new Silk Road
infrastructure initiative, along with regional development in
the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area and the Yangtze River economic
corridor that includes Shanghai.
The government said it will speed up approvals for major
construction projects and strengthen bank credit policies for
investments in those regions, in policy guidance issued by the
China Banking Regulatory Commission and the National Development
and Reform Commission, the government's top planning agency.
China is seeking to extend its influence and to support
domestic industry through its "One Belt, One Road" initiative,
which aims to create a modern Silk Road trade route across
central, west and south Asia.
The new policy will bolster demand in China's infrastructure
sector as concern mounts over flagging economic growth. Activity
in the factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2
years in August, a private survey showed on Friday.
Projects under the plan include a network of railways,
highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet
connections, and maritime and other infrastructure links
extending as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing China's
connections with Europe and Africa.
Banks will be encouraged to securitise assets and clear
non-performing loans to increase lending to long-term
development projects, Ye Yanfei, an inspector at the banking
regulatory commission's policy research bureau, told reporters.
Ten new local asset management companies would facilitate the
process, he said.
Projects targeted for support include environmental
protection, forestry and water conservancy, and construction of
central and western Chinese railways, the document said.
China Development Bank Corp, the country's biggest
policy lender for large infrastructure investments, is expected
to boost lending to 2 trillion yuan ($313 billion) this year, Lu
Xin, deputy head of the bank's business development unit, told a
news conference hosted by the banking regulator.
President Xi Jinping said in March that he hoped China's
annual trade with the countries in the new Silk Road initiative
would surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade.
Friday's guidance also outlined support for Xi's proposal to
integrate the areas of Beijing, Hebei and Tianjin to help ease
Hebei province's dependence on highly polluting heavy
industries, a source of hazardous smog throughout the region.
The three local administrations and their transportation
networks would be more closely integrated, as the capital shifts
industrial enterprises, factories and even government
departments into neighbouring cities. The plan will also
relocate heavy industries such as steel to China's east coast.
($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Additional
reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edmund Klamann)