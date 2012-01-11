SHANGHAI Jan 11 China's securities
regulator has set up a protection bureau to safeguard investors
in the world's third-largest stock market after the United
States and Japan, according to a newspaper report.
The bureau, set up under the China Securities Regulatory
Commission, will issue new regulations to protect investor
interest, improve education and streamline the complaints
process, China's Securities Times reported on Wednesday.
China has 165 million open stock market accounts with retail
investors accounting for 8 percent of equity trading, according
to the paper.
The new bureau is a response to a string of stock market
scandals in recent years that have hurt domestic investors.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)