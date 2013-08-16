SHANGHAI Aug 16 China's Ministry of Public
Security and a cabinet-level research centre are preparing to
probe IBM Corp, Oracle Corp and EMC Corp
over security issues, the official Shanghai Securities
News said on Friday.
The report follows revelations by former U.S. spy agency
contractor Edward Snowden of widespread surveillance by the
National Security Agency and his assertion that the agency
hacked into critical network infrastructure at universities in
China and in Hong Kong.
Documents leaked by Snowden revealed that the NSA has had
access to vast amounts of Internet data such as emails, chat
rooms and video from large companies, including Facebook and
Google, under a government programme known as Prism.
"At present, thanks to their technological superiority, many
of our core information technology systems are basically
dominated by foreign hardware and software firms, but the Prism
scandal implies security problems," the newspaper quoted an
anonymous source as saying.
IBM, Oracle and EMC were not immediately available for
comment.
China, repeatedly accused by the United States of hacking,
was given considerable ammunition by Snowden's allegations,
which Beijing has used to point the finger at Washington for
hypocrisy.
Chinese regulators and the police have begun a series of
investigations in recent weeks into how foreign and domestic
companies do business in the world's second-biggest economy.