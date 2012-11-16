SHANGHAI Nov 16 Suppliers for what was one of
China's largest online iPhone stores have been hauled to court
for allegedly evading taxes by smuggling Apple Inc's
iPhones and iPads into the country, official media reported on
Friday.
On Wednesday, 26 suppliers of Lanyou Shuma.com were tried
in a Shenzhen court as part of five rings that smuggled more
than 162,000 mobile phones worth over 500 million yuan ($80
million) from Hong Kong over the past two years, the Beijing
News said.
Half of the suspects are described as housewives who
frequently travel to Hong Kong, according to another newspaper,
the Southern Metropolis Daily, adding that they were paid 20 to
30 yuan in commission for each phone they brought back to the
mainland.
The official Shanghai Daily said 25 defendants were tried
for smuggling both iPads and iPhones.
The Lanyou Shuma.com digital store, once one of the largest
on China's Taobao Marketplace, was forced to close in April by
Taobao after Hong Kong authorities launched an investigation on
possible smuggling of the iPhone 4S, the Beijing News said.
It was not clear if all 26 defendants were suppliers for
Lanyou Shuma.com.
Lanyou Shuma.com could not be reached for comment.
Taobao Marketplace, a unit of Alibaba Group, is
China's largest e-commerce website with a consumer focus. An
Alibaba spokeswoman confirmed the closure of Lanyou Shuma.com
store but declined to elaborate, saying the company "demands
merchants run their businesses in accordance with all
regulations and policies".
Shenzhen court officials declined to comment.
Electronics and luxury products carry steep import and
luxury duties when they are sold in China. As a result, many
Chinese prefer to shop for these products in places like Hong
Kong or Europe where the duties are lower.
This discrepancy in prices has led to a booming smuggling
industry where, for example, iPhones are bought in the United
States or Hong Kong, carried into China in suitcases by
smugglers and then passed to scalpers in China.
China has cracked down on smugglers over the past two years.
In 2010 it levied taxes on imported iPads, even if they were for
personal use. In September China jailed an ex-flight attendant
accused of evading taxes of more than 1 million yuan by
smuggling cosmetics from South Korea.