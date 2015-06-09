BEIJING, June 9 China's security regulator approved domestic initial public offering applications from 24 firms, according to a statement on its official Weibo microblog account on Tuesday.

The firms will be permitted to list on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges, according to the statement. The group of firms included Guotai Junan Securities, whose approval to list on the Shanghai bourse was first announced on June 3. [ID: nB9N0YB020] (Reporting by Judy Hua; Editing By Nicholas Heath)