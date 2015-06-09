Britain's FTSE ends little changed, support from mining stocks
* Old Mutual, Schroders, Prudential go ex-div (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING, June 9 China's security regulator approved domestic initial public offering applications from 24 firms, according to a statement on its official Weibo microblog account on Tuesday.
The firms will be permitted to list on the Shanghai or Shenzhen stock exchanges, according to the statement. The group of firms included Guotai Junan Securities, whose approval to list on the Shanghai bourse was first announced on June 3. [ID: nB9N0YB020] (Reporting by Judy Hua; Editing By Nicholas Heath)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 30 Cenovus Energy shares had their biggest one-day percentage fall ever on Thursday as investors baulked at the company's C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) deal to buy oil sands and natural gas assets from ConocoPhillips.