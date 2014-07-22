(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

July 22 Six companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:

* Sinoma Energy Conservation Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 3.46 yuan ($0.56) per share, aiming to raise 276.8 million yuan (bit.ly/1ne9yUb)

* Nanjing Kangni Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 6.89 yuan per share, aiming to raise 498.1 million yuan (bit.ly/1nPj2kW)

* Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 6.72 yuan per share, aiming to raise 672 million yuan (bit.ly/1nec8K0)

* Changbai Mountain Tourism Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 4.54 yuan per share, aiming to raise 302.7 million yuan (bit.ly/UodtCx)

* Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 14.0 yuan per share, aiming to raise 350 million yuan (bit.ly/1kNXiG1)

* SuZhou TA&A Ultra Clean Technology Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 8.47 yuan per share, aiming to raise 132 million yuan (bit.ly/1o35ln9) ($1 = 6.2057 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)