July 23 Five companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:

* Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 4.43 yuan ($0.71) per share, aiming to raise 443 million yuan (bit.ly/1jUrbt9)

* Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 12.14 yuan per share, aiming to raise 267.8 million yuan (bit.ly/1rqSJHD)

* Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 18.43 yuan per share, aiming to raise 285.1 million yuan (bit.ly/1r5tJ6D)

* Kangyue Technology Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 9.84 yuan per share, aiming to raise 164 million yuan (bit.ly/1wYCaCx)

* Beijing Sanlian Hope Shin-Gosen Technical Service Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 30.66 yuan per share, aiming to raise 409 million yuan (bit.ly/1rzNTcA)

($1 = 6.1990 Chinese Yuan)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)