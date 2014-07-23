UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 23 Five companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:
* Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 4.43 yuan ($0.71) per share, aiming to raise 443 million yuan (bit.ly/1jUrbt9)
* Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 12.14 yuan per share, aiming to raise 267.8 million yuan (bit.ly/1rqSJHD)
* Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 18.43 yuan per share, aiming to raise 285.1 million yuan (bit.ly/1r5tJ6D)
* Kangyue Technology Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 9.84 yuan per share, aiming to raise 164 million yuan (bit.ly/1wYCaCx)
* Beijing Sanlian Hope Shin-Gosen Technical Service Co Ltd sets its Shenzhen IPO price at 30.66 yuan per share, aiming to raise 409 million yuan (bit.ly/1rzNTcA)
($1 = 6.1990 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources