SHANGHAI Jan 17 China's securities regulator said on Friday that it will maintain market-oriented direction for reform of the country's initial public offering system.

The comments, made by a spokesman at the agency's weekly press conference, come as a series of companies have suspended plans to list on the domestic bourses as a result of scrutiny from the regulator, especially around the pricing of new shares.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) specifically mentioned the case of Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which postponed its IPO after pricing shares above the industry average.

The CSRC said this and similar cases shouldn't be taken as a sign that it is reversing course on its pledge to loosen its grip on IPOs. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)