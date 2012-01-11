BEIJING Jan 11 Longmaster Information &
Technology Co Ltd, a Chinese developer of software such as
online videoconferencing and music streaming, has been forced to
pull its planned initial public share offer because it failed to
attract enough institutional subscribers, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Longmaster is the second company in the 20-year history of
the Chinese stock market to have to scrap an IPO after its
formal launch, due to a failure to attract bids from the
required 20 institutions during book-building.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Jason Subler;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)