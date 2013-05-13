SHANGHAI May 13 The resumption of initial public offerings in China, expected this month or next, will likely be delayed until July in part due to concerns over the strength of the economy, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

The securities regulator suspended IPO approvals in October to reduce equity supply and help stabilise the stock market, and also to improve the quality of firms that list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

The watchdog has not officially said when IPOs would be allowed to resume but many analysts predict it would be in May or June.

However, the paper, without citing sources, said the resumption could likely be in the third quarter.

Market participants think the regulator could announce more measures to further improve the IPO mechanism, the report said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) announced on Friday it would revoke Ping An Securities' underwriting licence for three months after the underwriter, one of China's largest, helped a fraudulent Chinese company to list.

The regulator is also concerned about the current strength of the economy after data for April showed signs of weakness.

Around 750 companies are currently waiting for approval from the CSRC for a mainland listing, with some analysts estimating it could take as long as five years for some of them to list. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)