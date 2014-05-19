BEIJING May 19 The China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) is planning about 100 initial public offerings
(IPOs) from the beginning of June to the end of 2014, state
media reported its chairman as saying on Monday.
"To stabilise market expectations, we plan for about 100
companies to go public, with a roughly balanced number of IPOs
each month," the official Xinhua news agency cited CSRC Chairman
Xiao Gang as saying.
The statement came as China looks to revamp its IPO rules,
including relaxing the regulations for listings and share issues
on a NASDAQ-style stock board, to support the growth of
cash-short smaller companies and the continued outperformance of
the so-called ChiNext market over blue chip stocks.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)