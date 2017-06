SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has said it has approved 10 initial public offerings (IPOs) that aim to raise a combined total of up to 6 billion yuan ($871.52 million).

Six of the approved IPOs are on the Shanghai bourse, two on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprise (SME) board, and two on the start-up ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its official microblog late on Friday.

($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi)