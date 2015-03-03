SHANGHAI Mar 3 Orient Securities Company
Limited, the joint venture partner of a Citigroup Inc
unit, plans to raise 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) in an
initial public offering (IPO) on the Shanghai stock exchange,
the brokerage said late on Monday.
Orient Securities plans to issue up to 1 billion shares, it
said in a prospectus posted on the Shanghai stock exchange
website. The funds will be used for working capital purposes and
to expand business, among other things.
Orient's IPO was one of 24 deals approved by the securities
regulator which is stepping up the pace of listings in China in
an effort to cool down the red-hot stock markets.
Brokerages like Orient have seen profits double as retail
investor numbers jump and trading volumes soar, spurred by the
central bank's surprise interest rate cut in November. Volumes
have also been boosted by the Stock Connect scheme, which opened
the same month, allowing direct trading of Hong Kong and
Shanghai stocks on each other's bourses.
Orient Securities set up a joint venture brokerage Citi
Orient Securities Co Ltd with Shanghai-Citigroup Global Markets
Asia in 2011, according to the JV's official website.
Citi Orient is located in Shanghai and has registered
capital of 800 million yuan.
The other companies approved by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Monday are mostly small-cap,
with 11 aiming to list on the Shanghai stock exchange, four in
Shenzhen and eight on the smaller ChiNext exchange.
($1 = 6.2720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Lujian Xin; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)