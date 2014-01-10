BEIJING Jan 10 China's securities regulator on
Friday said new reforms in the country's initial public
offerings market does not mean 'unrestrained' freedom, and that
there must not be any manipulation of new share prices.
The comments come after a small Chinese drug maker said it
has postponed its listing until an appropriate time because "the
proposed issuance was too big."
A spokesman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission
did not refer to the IPO by Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co
Ltd, but said, "Market based IPO reform does not mean
unrestrained freedom. There must not be manipulation of new
share prices."
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Jonathan Standing; Writing by
Kazunori Takada; Editing by Christopher Cushing)