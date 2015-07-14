* Open-ended halt to IPOs cuts an option for SME funding
* Estimate of gap for alternative funding about $17 bln
* Last China IPO halt ended in Dec 2013 after 15 months
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, July 15 China's move to halt new
company listings on its stock markets is offering private equity
firms, hedge funds and sovereign wealth funds an opening to fill
private companies' funding needs, paving the way for more M&A
activity.
After a plunge in share prices wiped out more than $3
trillion of market value in three weeks from mid-June, China
suspended IPOs to close the pipeline of new issues, which tend
to suck money out of the market.
Companies on the verge of listing are now faced with the
task of finding new means of financing to grow their businesses.
The longer the freeze lasts, the more likely companies are to
need funding from alternative, more costly financiers.
For private Chinese companies, tapping public markets was
the cheapest way to raise capital after mainland share indexes
more than doubled in the past year to mid-June, when the rally
went abruptly into reverse.
To arrest the slide, regulators halted 28 IPOs earlier this
month, and it is unclear when they will lift the ban.
Chinese companies are not new to state intervention in IPO
markets. A previous 15-month freeze ended as recently as
December 2013 after 750 new offerings were blocked.
Bankers, private equity investors and wealth funds are now
sniffing around for opportunities as companies face tight
liquidity conditions.
Tim Dattels, managing partner of private equity firm TPG
Capital Ltd said the sharp run-up in Chinese stocks had made it
harder for private equity firms to strike deals, but
circumstances were now more promising.
"We are dealing in a market now that is illiquid, nowhere to
get listed and very little room to raise capital. We are going
to see a more normalized role for private equity as a provider
of capital for growth situation and illiquid situations,"
Dattels added.
In many economies, bank finance is the first port of call,
but not in China. Beijing's repeated efforts to cajole banks to
lend to small and mid-sized enterprises has failed as China's
biggest lenders prefer providing credit to less risky
state-owned enterprises.
"Long-term capital providers such as sovereign wealth funds
and family offices will have a constructive role in China should
the IPO markets remain shut down for an extended period," said
Mayooran Elalingam, head of M&A, Asia-Pacific, at Deutsche Bank.
FUNDING GAP
Chinese companies raised $23 billion through stock market
listings in the first-half 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data, and consultant EY had forecast a total of about 250
billion yuan ($40 billion) for the full year. That could leave a
funding gap for alternative financiers of about $17 billion in
the second half.
Dattels said his fund preferred healthcare, consumer,
financials and technology sectors. "We continue to be focused on
buyouts and on growth investments in our core sectors," he
added.
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is also
willing to bet on China despite the volatility. Temasek's
underlying China exposure stands at 27 percent, second only to
its Singapore exposure.
"We are actively building our position in the Chinese
capital market," said Wu Yibing, Temasek's head of China, adding
that the short-term volatility might provide a good investment
opportunity.
Reuters contacted about a third of the 28 companies whose
IPOs were halted, and most said they would fund their businesses
using existing cash and bank loans for now. Some said they still
wanted to pursue an IPO, while others were looking at
alternatives.
Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co Ltd, a mould
manufacturer, had planned to raise about 340 million yuan ($55
million) before Beijing stepped in.
"To a certain extent, the IPO freeze does affect the
company's original plans and arrangements, but it is also within
our expectations," the spokesman said, without elaborating.
While the inability to list companies creates an opportunity
for alternative financiers, it also removes an avenue for them
to cash out of their investment, which increases the likelihood
of alternative exit strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.
"All of which is good news for deal-making in China,"
Elalingam said.
($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Wiki Sui,
Emma Yang and Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE and Engen Tham in SHANGHAI; Editing by Will Waterman)