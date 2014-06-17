June 17 Four companies price their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen:

* Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co Ltd sets its Shanghai IPO price at 9.93 yuan ($1.60) per share: link.reuters.com/nes22w

* Wuxi Xuelang Environmental Technology Co Ltd sets its IPO price at 14.73 yuan each: link.reuters.com/tes22w

* Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd sets its IPO at 9.79 yuan per share: link.reuters.com/ses22w

* Feitian Technologies Co Ltd sets IPO price at 33.13 yuan a share: link.reuters.com/ves22w

($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)