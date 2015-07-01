BEIJING, July 1 China's stock regulator said on Wednesday it has approved initial public offering plans by mid-sized lender Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd (IPO-JSB.SS) and Zhoushan Port Co.

The approvals come as the government tries to stabilise the stock market, which recorded its biggest one-day fall on Friday since the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Christopher Cushing)