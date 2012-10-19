Oct 19 Social media platform YY Inc hopes to
become the first Chinese company to go public in the United
States in seven months as the market slowly opens for a region
that has faced questions about transparency, growth and
corporate governance.
The company, which filed its registration statement with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, is in many ways a
far cry from other Chinese companies whose public offerings
burned investors with poor earnings, inaccurate financial
reporting and lack of regulatory scrutiny.
YY offers online games, karaoke, music concert and
educational services through its platform to over 400 million
Internet subscribers. It is profitable and boasts well-known
investors, including Walt Disney Co venture arm
Steamboat Ventures and hedge fund billionaire Chase Coleman's
Tiger Global Management, plus top-tier underwriters, including
Morgan Stanley.
YY's net sales more than doubled to 319 million yuan ($50.8
million) for fiscal year 2011. The company posted a profit of
20.8 million yuan ($3.3 million) for the six months ended June
30.
But in the wake of scandals last year that hit several
Chinese companies, including Sino-Forest and Longtop Financial
Technologies, the bar has been raised substantially for firms
from the region looking to go public.
Only Chinese companies with several quarters of
profitability and revenue growth of over 50 percent will be able
to grab U.S. investor interest, investors say.
"There's definitely been a cleansing process and
improvement," said Kevin Pollack, managing director at Paragon
Capital in New York. "There are tremendous opportunities if you
know what red flags to look out for."
SENTIMENT TURNING
While it's unlikely that the U.S. market will be flooded
with Chinese listings in the near term, bankers, lawyers and
investors say, improved sentiment may lead an uptick in deals,
particularly among fast-growing technology companies.
"You can sell the sizzle on a company like YY," said Dennis
Galgano, head of international investment banking at Morgan
Joseph, who works with Chinese companies. "It's up the alley of
what the market likes in terms of Chinese companies - you see
400 million users and it gets people doing the math in terms of
future growth."
A few Chinese tech companies are also eyeing the recent
success of U.S.-based software IPOs like Workday, Palo
Alto Networks Inc and ServiceNow Inc as a
signal that the market may be receptive to their deals, too.
Other Chinese companies exploring a U.S. listing include
online travel site Qunar, online retailer 360buy.com and online
shopping site LightInTheBox, according to sources familiar with
the companies' plans.
The companies could not be reached for comment.
Prior to YY, the last Chinese company to list was Vipshop
Holdings Ltd in March. Shares of the online flash sales
site tumbled following their debut, though they have rebounded
over 50 percent since. Vipshop, which priced at $6.50, closed
Thursday at $9.80.
In May, car-rental provider China Auto Rental Holdings
pulled its $138 million offering after poor investor
demand.
SKEPTICISM REMAINS STRONG
To be sure, the majority of Chinese companies looking to
list shares in the United States may still be met with intense
investor scrutiny.
Many investors remain unwilling to take on the additional
risk that comes with investing in China, given recent strength
in the U.S. stock market. Political tensions with China have
also run high following reports that the region's Huawei
Technology Co Ltd could pose a U.S. national
security threat.
One troubling trend is that of publicly listed Chinese
companies going private after facing massive drops in value on
U.S. exchanges, which does not bode well for future IPOs. These
companies are likely to relist in Hong Kong or mainland China,
where they can command higher valuations.
Since September alone, half a dozen publicly listed Chinese
companies have announced plans to go private, including crop
nutrient products maker Yongye International Inc, paper
packaging company China Shengda Packaging Group Inc and
real estate services company Syswin Inc.
"There's still a lot of skepticism about China in general,"
said Phil Groves, president of DAC Management, a Hong Kong-based
investment manager and adviser. "There's a stem of new stuff
going on but the old problems have a long tail."