SHANGHAI, April 25 Chinese coal miner Huaibei
Mining Co and tube maker Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group
Inc are planning to raise more than $1.5 billion in total
through listings on the Shanghai stock exchange, as the market
shows signs of stabilising.
Huaibei Mining Co, based in the eastern province of Anhui,
plans to raise 6.1 billion yuan ($967.1 million) in an initial
public offering, it said in a prospectus, potentially making it
the biggest deal in mainland China so far this year.
Separately, Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group Inc said
it aims to raise 3.5 billion yuan in a Shanghai IPO.
Huaibei Mining's IPO would potentially be the biggest this
year, overtaking the offering by China Communications
Construction , which raised 5 billion yuan
after downsizing its share sale by 75 percent due to weak stock
market conditions.
China's stock market, which fell 22 percent last
year, has rebounded 9 percent so far this year on expectations
that the government will further loosen monetary policy to
bolster economic growth.
($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by David
Holmes)