* Firms suspend listing plans after CSRC announces tighter
supervision
* Regulators concerned about overly aggressive pricing
* Setback for efforts to give markets "decisive" role in
pricing
* Follows another suspension on Friday
(Adds details on Chinese IPO market, background)
By Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 Five Chinese firms announced on
Monday that they had postponed their initial public offerings
(IPOs) after China's stock regulator said overnight it would
strengthen supervision of new listings.
The announcements follow a similar statement by drug maker
Aosaikang on Friday which sources told Reuters was due to
regulatory pressure, although the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) denied it.
The five companies are NetPosa Technologies Ltd, Hebei
Huijin Electromechanical Co Ltd, Nsfocus Information Technology
Co Ltd, Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd and Ciming Health
Checkup Management Group Co Ltd.
"In line with the CSRC statement on Jan. 12, the issuer and
lead underwriters have decided to adjust the timetable for the
company's planned share issuance," Ciming Health said in its
announcement, without giving a new timeframe for the issue. The
other four firms issued similar statements.
The CSRC said on Sunday that any companies which set their
IPO price to earnings (PE) ratios higher than the ratios of
industrial peers in the secondary market must publish repeated
risk warnings before they open subscriptions to retail
investors, a move that will effectively reduce IPO prices and
slow the progress of new issues.
Aosaikang appeared to be a retroactive violator of this rule
by putting its price-to-earnings ratio at 67, versus 55 for its
industry peers.
Analysts said regulators were also likely bothered by the
company's plans to dedicate most of the IPO to letting major
stakeholders sell off their existing shares, instead of issuing
new ones.
The six suspensions comprise around one fifth of all the
companies that have filed to list in Shanghai and Shenzhen since
the IPO gates were lowered in early January.
This marks an inauspicious beginning to the resumption of
IPOs in China, which regulators hoped would help nearly 750
companies, stuck in the queue since listings were frozen in late
2012, find sources of fresh funds outside of the already
overburdened banking system.
Ernst & Young has estimated these firms will raise around
200 billion yuan ($33.05 billion) on the Chinese bourses in
2014.
Initial signs were promising, with the first two IPOs
attracting massive investor interest during the subscription
process.
In wider terms the suspensions mark a setback for reformers
in Beijing who have committed to giving markets a "decisive"
role in the next phase of Chinese economic development. The
aborted listings highlight the challenges the government faces
in liberalising a market still dominated by companies unused to
the requirements of transparent corporate governance.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has said
it will loosen its grip on the IPO process, changing its current
approval-based system - where it decides who gets to list and
who does not - to a registration-based system similar to the one
used in the United States.
This would diminish opportunities for corruption, but it
also would limit regulators' ability to protect China's army of
retail stock investors from unethical company managers.
In November, Xiao Gang, chairman of the CSRC, told a
financial forum that liberalisation plans for the IPO market did
not imply a free-for-all.
"This does not mean that the CSRC will sit idly, which will
lead to more junk stocks," he said.
Chinese equity indexes have been some of the world's worst
performers in recent years, with many domestic investors souring
on Chinese stocks in general given the market's reputation for
insider trading and price manipulation.
The CSI300 Index has lost nearly 11 percent over
the last four weeks since IPOs resumed, and it is down over 19
percent since markets peaked in February 2013 in response to the
IPO freeze.
($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan)
