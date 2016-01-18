SHANGHAI Jan 18 China's Shanghai Lujiazui International Financial Asset Exchange Co Ltd said it raised $1.2 billion from select institutional investors via two rounds of private placements that valued the company at $18.5 billion, according to a company statement.

The exchange serves as a trading platform for a wide variety of financial products between institutional and individual investors, including wealth management products and peer-to-peer loans.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)