BEIJING Jan 10 Iran has changed the pricing of
its term exports of South Pars condensate to China's top
refiner, Sinopec Corp, this year, effectively raising
the premium on sales of the super light crude to its top client,
Chinese industry sources said.
Tough sanctions by the United States and Europe to force
Iran to curb its disputed nuclear program have already slashed
Iran's oil exports by more than half in 2012, costing it more
than $5 billion a month. The reduced cash flow has contributed
to a plunge in the value of Iran's rial currency.
Officials said the change was agreed between the National
Iranian Oil Company and Sinopec last year and takes effect from
2013. The change has led several Sinopec plants to moderately
reduce their contracted amounts for this year, though it was not
immediately known by how much. Last year, Sinopec was contracted
to lift about 70,000 barrels a day.
Condensate forms a small part of Sinopec's Iranian oil
imports, but its purchases from the Middle Eastern country last
year are estimated to have been worth about $2.5 billion. The
Chinese refiner, the world's largest processor of Iranian crude
oil, was contracted to buy about 430,000 bpd of Iranian oil last
year.
From January, Sinopec's South Pars condensate purchase will
be priced at a discount of $6 a barrel to Iran Light crude,
versus the previous Dubai minus $5, the sources told Reuters.
The Iranian condensate, produced from its giant South Pars gas
project, is an ideal feedstock for making petrochemicals.
Under the new pricing, the condensate would be equivalent to
roughly Dubai minus $3.8 a barrel using the yearly average of
Iran Light for 2012, officials estimated.
That would mean an additional revenue to Tehran of some $30
million if exports are kept unchanged at last year's amount.
Iran has also raised the prices of crude it sells to term
customers in Asia in the first quarter this year, its first hike
in six months.
"It was something agreed upon last year. It would be losing
face for China to ask for a change now," said one source.
"The Iranians felt it was not the right way of pricing to
just link condensate with Dubai, as almost all of the Middle
Eastern crudes are priced over Dubai and Oman. The linkage with
Iran Light will have that effect," said a second official.
All the sources Reuters spoke to have direct knowledge of
the price change and declined to be identified due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
But even with the change, the Iranian supplies remain more
attractive than competing supplies from Qatar and Australia,
which have been trading at premiums to Dubai quotes for most of
2012, traders said.
Besides Sinopec, Dubai's Emirates National Oil Co (ENOC) is
a large term buyer of Iranian condensate. Japan's top refiner,
JX Nippon Oil & Energy, imported about 24,000 bpd last
year, while South Korea's Samsung Total Petrochemicals stopped
imports of Iranian Kangan condensate in 2012 due to sanctions.
Dragon Aromatics, a petrochemical producer owned by Taiwan's
Xianglu Group that operates a giant 800,000 tonne-per-year
paraxylene plant on China's southeastern coast, recently became
a new buyer of the Iranian oil.
