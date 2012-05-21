BEIJING May 21 China's April crude oil imports
from Iran fell 23.7 percent from a year earlier to 388,034
barrels per day (bpd) due to pricing disputes over term
contracts, customs data showed on Monday, with Beijing boosting
shipments elsewhere to help fill the gap.
April imports are still up 53.2 percent or 134,732 bpd from
253,302 bpd in March after Iran and Beijing resolved disputes
over annual contracts.
In January-April, China's crude imports from the Iran
totalled 355,989 bpd, down 31 percent from a year earlier.
Unipec, trading arm of top Asian refiner China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , will buy 10 to 20
percent less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012
compared with last year, a Chinese industry executive with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Industry sources said the decline was mostly because Sinopec
slashed imports in the first quarter by about 285,000 bpd, just
over half of daily imports in 2011, as the two haggled over
pricing terms against a backdrop of rising international
pressure on Tehran.
(Tonne=7.3 barrels)
