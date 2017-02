BEIJING Dec 14 Iran's crude exports to China Sinopec Corp for January loading are set to fall by about 165,000 barrels per day, or a third from December, as the Chinese firm and its Iranian counterpart haggle over terms to renew a 2012 supply pact, Chinese industry sources told Reuters.

"It's the face-off between the two companies for the term deal. January liftings will be hit. February could also be affected," said a refinery official.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Judy Hua and Jim Bai; Editing by Sugita Katyal)