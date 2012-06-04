SHANGHAI, June 4 China's Sinohydro Group
said it has not received any written notification
that Iran has cancelled a $2 billion contract for it to help
build a hydroelectric dam in the country.
On Thursday, Chinese state media reported Iran had cancelled
the contract to build the dam in Iran's western province of
Lorestan over a dissatisfaction of financing options offered by
China.
"Up till now, the company has not received any written
notice from the owners to cancel the Bakhtiary Dam project,"
Sinohydro said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange.
The firm also said the project's financing has not been
settled and therefore the contract is not yet valid.
Sinohydro won the project with Iran's hydro firm Farab in
March last year.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by John Mair)