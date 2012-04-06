BEIJING, April 6 A senior Chinese diplomat said
on Friday an attack on Iran would invite devastating retaliation
that would envelop the region and destabilise the global
economic recovery, and added that the international community
had to restrain itself from war.
Iran is locked in a dispute with the West over its nuclear
programme, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes.
Israel and the United States have threatened military action
against Iran unless it abandons activities which the West
suspects are intended to develop nuclear weapons.
China, which has close energy and trade ties with Iran, has
urged a negotiated solution to the dispute and long opposed the
use of force or unilateral sanctions on Iran.
The comments by Chen Xiaodong, head of the Foreign
Ministry's West Asia and North African affairs division, was
China's strongest warning yet not to use force to resolve the
dispute.
"If force is used on Iran, it will certainly incur
retaliation, cause an even greater military clash, worsen
turmoil in the region, threaten the security of the Strait of
Hormuz and other strategic passages, drive up global oil prices
and strike a blow at the world economic recovery," he said.
"There may be 10,000 reasons to go to war but you cannot
remedy the terrible consequences of plunging the people into
misery and suffering and the collapse of society and the economy
caused by the flames of war," Chen said on a web chat hosted by
Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily.
Speculation is growing that Israel could launch some form of
strike against Iranian nuclear installations, which Israel sees
as a threat to its existence.
During a visit to Beijing last month, Israel's foreign
minister hinted it could launch a preemptive attack on Iran
despite repeated calls by China to allow diplomacy to take its
course.
Chen said the pressing task was for all sides to restrain
themselves and resume dialogue as soon as possible.
"The international community has a responsibility to
restrain itself from war," he said.
More talks between Iran and world powers are expected to
take place this month in an attempt to reach a compromise.
The most recent talks failed in January 2011 after Iran
refused to suspend its uranium enrichment work, as demanded by
the United Nations in several resolutions.
