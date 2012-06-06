(Adds details, quotes)
BEIJING, June 6 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told
visiting Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Wednesday that
China opposes any Middle East country acquiring nuclear weapons,
state news agency Xinhua reported.
Iran is at the centre of a standoff over its disputed
nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at
developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its aim is the peaceful
production of electricity.
Wen added that China "upholds that the Iranian nuclear issue
should be addressed through diplomatic channels in an impartial
way", the report added.
Ahmadinejad is in China to attend a security summit hosted
by the Russia- and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
China and Iran have close energy and trade ties, and Beijing
has repeatedly resisted U.S.-led demands to impose tougher
economic sanctions on Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions.
China has repeatedly urged a negotiated solution to the
dispute over Tehran's atomic activities and has condemned
sanctions imposed by the United States and European Union which
have not been supported by the U.N. Security Council.
A "WOLF" TRYING TO DEVOUR WORLD
However, differences have arisen between China and Iran in
the development of Iran's oil and gas resources.
"Our intention is to comprehensively develop our relations
with China. We are very happy to see China's prosperity,"
Ahmadinejad later told Wen, according to a pool report.
"Our bilateral ties have no negative aspects and we are very
happy to keep developing our ties."
For his part, Ahmadinejad told university students in
Beijing that a "wolf" was trying to consume the world in a
thinly disguised criticism of the United States, and urged
Beijing to stand with Tehran to promote world peace.
"In our time, a wolf has been discovered that is trying to
devour the world," he said, according to Iranian state news
agency IRNA.
"This wolf has launched several wars across the globe and
along with the Zionist regime, it has put the Palestinian nation
under pressure... In this world today, we need leaders who are
virtuous."
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Chris Buckley; Editing by Nick
Macfie)