BEIJING May 5 China wants deeper defence ties
with Iran, Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan told his
Iranian counterpart on Monday, according to Chinese state media,
as Beijing moves to cement already close ties with a major oil
supplier.
Chang told Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan the
development of bilateral relations has "remained positive and
steady, featuring frequent high-level exchanges and deepened
political mutual trust", the official Xinhua news agency said.
Chang is "confident that the friendly relations between the
two countries as well as the armed forces will be reinforced"
due to "increased mutual visits and personnel training
cooperation between the armed forces", Xinhua added.
Dehqan "voiced the hope that the two countries will continue
to play a positive role in safeguarding regional peace and
stability", the agency said.
It gave no other details.
China has exported arms to Iran, and last month expressed
anger after Washington laid charges against a Chinese
businessman accused of allegedly procuring missile parts for
Iran.
China and Iran have close energy and trade ties, and Beijing
has repeatedly resisted U.S.-led demands to impose tougher
economic sanctions on Iran to curb its nuclear ambitions.
However, differences have arisen between China and Iran in
the development of Iran's oil and gas resources.
Last month, Iran terminated China National Petroleum Corp's
(CNPC) contract to develop the Azadegan oilfield after the
Chinese energy giant ignored repeated appeals to work on
it.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)