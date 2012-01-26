BEIJING Jan 26 China on Thursday
criticised the European Union for banning oil imports from Iran,
Beijing's third biggest crude supplier and a major trading
partner.
The European Union agreed on Monday to ban imports of oil
from Iran and imposed a number of other economic
sanctions, joining the United States in a new round of measures
aimed at pushing Iran into reining in its nuclear activities
that Tehran says are for peaceful purposes.
China, the world's second largest crude consumer, has long
opposed unilateral sanctions that target Iran's energy sector
and has tried to reduce tensions that could threaten its oil
supply.
Last week, Beijing told a visiting Iranian delegation that
returning to nuclear talks was a "top priority". During a tour
to Arab states earlier this month, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao
also made a strong statement opposing Iran developing and
possessing nuclear weapons, but defended China's right to buy
Iranian crude oil as normal trade activity.
Asked about the EU embargo, China's Foreign Ministry said in
a faxed statement: "It is not a constructive approach to simply
pile up the pressure and impose sanctions."
"China hopes relevant parties to resort to measures
conducive to regional peace and stability," the statement added.
China is the largest buyer of Iranian crude oil, importing
30 percent more from Iran in 2011 compared to the previous year.
But China halved its purchases from Iran in January and
February, following a dispute over the terms of payment.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Tracy Zheng; editing by Miral
Fahmy)