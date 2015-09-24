BEIJING, Sept 24 A senior Chinese official has
offered Iran help with upgrading its manufacturing technology to
boost its economy, saying that the two countries are good
partners who have weathered many storms together, the government
said on Thursday.
Zhang Yi, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission, is in Iran on a three-day trip as a
special envoy of the Chinese government. The commission is a
ministry-level body that directly oversees 112 central
government industrial and service conglomerates.
In a statement on its Weibo microblog, the commission said
that Zhang had met with Iranian and Chinese companies in Tehran
on Wednesday, telling them that China was Iran's best partner
for infrastructure construction and manufacturing.
"Chinese companies can help the Iranian side to raise its
manufacturing technology level, effecting upgrading and
replacement," the statement said.
"After decades of development, China is quite strong in
manufacturing. Moreover, Sino-Iran cooperation is long-standing
and well-established. Both have friendly cooperation and have
weathered the storms together, which is a huge advantage," it
added.
"China is Iran's most appropriate partner for economic
development."
China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and
energy ties, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has been
active in pushing both the United States and Iran to reach
agreement on the nuclear issue.
Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
said Iran is ready to play host to more Chinese firms once
sanctions against it are lifted.
Under the multilateral deal, agreed in July, sanctions
imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations
will be lifted in return for Iran agreeing to long-term curbs on
a nuclear program that the West has suspected was aimed at
creating a nuclear bomb.
China had long railed against unilateral sanctions imposed
on Iran by the United States and Europe, though it has supported
U.N. ones, and had denounced threats of force.
