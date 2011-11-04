BEIJING Nov 4 China urged Iran on Friday to
show flexibility over its controversial nuclear programme and
warned that the use of force to resolve the issue was the last
thing the Middle East needed at the moment.
The United States, Britain and France have turned up the
pressure on Tehran ahead of next week's release of a keenly
awaited U.N. report that may offer new details about the
military side of Iran's nuclear programme.
Washington and its European allies suspect Iran is
developing the capability to produce atomic weapons under cover
of a civilian nuclear energy programme. Iran denies wanting atom
bombs and insists its programme is for generating electricity.
Russia and China have urged the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief
to give Iran time to study and respond to allegations of
possible military-linked atomic activities before he publishes
the report.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a daily
news briefing that China did not condone any Middle Eastern
country developing nuclear weapons.
"The International Atomic Energy Agency should adopt an
impartial and objective stance and seek positive cooperation
with Iran to clarify certain questions," Hong said. "Iran should
also show flexibility and sincerity and have earnest cooperation
with the IAEA."
The IAEA's report is expected to unveil detailed
intelligence pointing to military dimensions of Iran's nuclear
programme, while stopping short of saying explicitly that Tehran
is trying to build such weapons.
The United States and Israel have repeatedly hinted at the
possible use of force against Iranian nuclear sites, eliciting
threats of fierce retaliation from the Islamic Republic.
Hong said that would be a very bad idea.
"China opposes the use of force or the threat of the use of
force in international affairs. At present, avoiding any new
upheaval in the Middle East is extremely important."
China would play a "constructive role" in pushing for the
peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue by diplomatic
means, Hong added.
Russia and China have backed four rounds of U.N. sanctions
on Iran since 2006 over its refusal to halt sensitive nuclear
work that could have both civilian and military uses.
But they criticised the United States and the European Union
last year for taking extra unilateral steps against Iran and
Moscow has signalled its opposition to any new U.N. Security
Council sanctions.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)