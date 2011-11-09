By Chris Buckley
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 9 Confrontation between Iran and
the West over Tehran's nuclear plans is reaching "white hot"
levels that could trigger a military attack, a Chinese state
newspaper said, after a U.N. report that is likely to increase
pressure on Beijing to curb ties.
The overseas edition of the People's Daily spelled out the
fears facing Chinese policy-makers, caught between their demand
for Iranian oil and worries that Washington and its allies will
demand harsher sanctions against Tehran, even risk military
action, after the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded
Tehran appears to have worked on designing an atomic weapon.
"It is clear that contention between the various sides over
the Iranian nuclear issue has reached white hot levels and could
even be on the precipice of a showdown," said a front-page
commentary in the newspaper on Wednesday.
If Tehran refuses to back down in the face of growing U.S.
conviction that it is developing nuclear weapons, "the risks of
war will grow," said the paper, noting reports that Israel could
consider a military strike on Iranian nuclear sites.
"The situation is still developing and evolving, and the
uncertainties mean a range of options remains open. But from
their subjective viewpoint, sparing no means to get rid of
Iran's nuclear ambitions suits the strategic interests of the
United States, Israel and European countries," said the paper.
The People's Daily is the top newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party and broadly reflects official thinking. A
commentary in the small-circulation overseas edition of the
paper falls short of a formal government response, but it echoes
the anxieties weighing on Beijing after the latest U.N. nuclear
agency report.
Although the prospect of armed conflict over Iran remains
slim, China faces difficult choices, especially as it tries to
also keep steady ties with Washington, which is likely to
introduce new unilateral sanctions on Tehran.
"The onus will really be on China, as the only country whose
economic relations with Iran has grown," Suzanne Maloney an
expert on Iran at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in
Washington D.C., said in a telephone interview.
Iran is China's third-largest crude oil supplier, shipping
20.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up by
almost a third on the same time last year, according to Chinese
customs data. Overall trade between the two countries grew to
$32.9 billion in value, up by 58 percent.
"The sense is that the only heavy-hitter in on-going
economic interests in Iran is China," said Maloney.
Over the past year or more, China has quietly stalled on oil
and gas investments in Iran, seeking to ward off stricter
unilateral sanctions from Washington while preserving a foothold
in Iran. But that implicit deal will come under growing
pressure, especially from Congress, said Maloney.
"They've had a compromise for the past eighteen months of a
go-slow in investment. But it's difficult to see how that
bargain can hold in the wake of the latest revelations," she
said.
Citing what it called "credible" information from member
states and elsewhere, the IAEA said Iran appears to have carried
out activities applicable to developing nuclear weapons, such as
high explosives testing and developing a trigger that could be
used for an atomic bomb.
China has kept close bilateral ties with Iran, but also
backed past U.N. Security Council resolutions criticising
Tehran's position on nuclear issues and authorising limited
sanctions.
But China has repeatedly resisted Western proposals for
sanctions that could seriously curtail its energy and economic
ties with Iran, a major supplier of crude. As one of the
Security Council's five permanent members, China holds the power
to veto any resolutions.
China has also denounced the United States and European
Union for imposing their own separate sanctions on Iran, and
said Washington and Brussels should not take steps reaching
beyond the U.N. resolutions.
This week and last, China urged Iran to show flexibility
over its nuclear programme and warned that the use of force to
resolve the issue was the last thing the Middle East needed at
the moment.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)