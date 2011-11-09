BEIJING Nov 9 Confrontation between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear plans is reaching "white hot" levels that could trigger a military attack, a Chinese state newspaper said, after a U.N. report that is likely to increase pressure on Beijing to curb ties.

The overseas edition of the People's Daily spelled out the fears facing Chinese policy-makers, caught between their demand for Iranian oil and worries that Washington and its allies will demand harsher sanctions against Tehran, even risk military action, after the International Atomic Energy Agency concluded Tehran appears to have worked on designing an atomic weapon.

"It is clear that contention between the various sides over the Iranian nuclear issue has reached white hot levels and could even be on the precipice of a showdown," said a front-page commentary in the newspaper on Wednesday.

If Tehran refuses to back down in the face of growing U.S. conviction that it is developing nuclear weapons, "the risks of war will grow," said the paper, noting reports that Israel could consider a military strike on Iranian nuclear sites.

"The situation is still developing and evolving, and the uncertainties mean a range of options remains open. But from their subjective viewpoint, sparing no means to get rid of Iran's nuclear ambitions suits the strategic interests of the United States, Israel and European countries," said the paper.

The People's Daily is the top newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party and broadly reflects official thinking. A commentary in the small-circulation overseas edition of the paper falls short of a formal government response, but it echoes the anxieties weighing on Beijing after the latest U.N. nuclear agency report.

Although the prospect of armed conflict over Iran remains slim, China faces difficult choices, especially as it tries to also keep steady ties with Washington, which is likely to introduce new unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

"The onus will really be on China, as the only country whose economic relations with Iran has grown," Suzanne Maloney an expert on Iran at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington D.C., said in a telephone interview.

Iran is China's third-largest crude oil supplier, shipping 20.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up by almost a third on the same time last year, according to Chinese customs data. Overall trade between the two countries grew to $32.9 billion in value, up by 58 percent.

"The sense is that the only heavy-hitter in on-going economic interests in Iran is China," said Maloney.

Over the past year or more, China has quietly stalled on oil and gas investments in Iran, seeking to ward off stricter unilateral sanctions from Washington while preserving a foothold in Iran. But that implicit deal will come under growing pressure, especially from Congress, said Maloney.

"They've had a compromise for the past eighteen months of a go-slow in investment. But it's difficult to see how that bargain can hold in the wake of the latest revelations," she said.

Citing what it called "credible" information from member states and elsewhere, the IAEA said Iran appears to have carried out activities applicable to developing nuclear weapons, such as high explosives testing and developing a trigger that could be used for an atomic bomb.

China has kept close bilateral ties with Iran, but also backed past U.N. Security Council resolutions criticising Tehran's position on nuclear issues and authorising limited sanctions.

But China has repeatedly resisted Western proposals for sanctions that could seriously curtail its energy and economic ties with Iran, a major supplier of crude. As one of the Security Council's five permanent members, China holds the power to veto any resolutions.

China has also denounced the United States and European Union for imposing their own separate sanctions on Iran, and said Washington and Brussels should not take steps reaching beyond the U.N. resolutions.

This week and last, China urged Iran to show flexibility over its nuclear programme and warned that the use of force to resolve the issue was the last thing the Middle East needed at the moment.

(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)