* Foreign Ministry urges talks, calls on Iran to be flexible
* China economic ties with Iran will be in focus
* Beijing jittery about conflict, sanctions more likely
* State news agency sceptical about U.N. report
By Chris Buckley
BEIJING, Nov 9 China warned on Wednesday against
turmoil in the Middle East from action over Iran's nuclear
programme, but declined to comment on the possibility of new
sanctions following a U.N. report that Iran appears to have
worked on designing an atomic weapon.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China was
"studying" the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report,
and repeated a call to resolve the issue peacefully through
talks.
"I wish to point out that China opposes the proliferation of
nuclear weapons, and disapproves of any Middle Eastern country
developing nuclear weapons. As a signatory to the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty, Iran bears the responsibilities of
nuclear non-proliferation," he told a daily news briefing.
"The Iranian side should also demonstrate flexibility and
sincerity, and engage in serious cooperation with the agency,"
Hong said, referring to the IAEA.
"I want to stress that avoiding fresh turmoil in the Middle
Eastern security environment is important for both the region
and for the international community."
Hong made no mention of sanctions, and indicated China was
in no rush to take the matter back to the United Nations
Security Council, saying only that all sides should do more to
promote dialogue and cooperation.
"I've already pointed out that China has consistently
advocating using dialogue and cooperation to resolve the Iranian
nuclear issue," he said, when asked about the possibility of new
unilateral U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Chinese policy-makers are caught between their demand for
Iranian oil and worry that the United States and its allies will
demand harsher sanctions against Iran, even risk military
action, after the IAEA concluded Iran appeared to have worked on
designing an atomic weapon.
China has kept close ties with Iran but has also backed past
U.N. Security Council resolutions criticising Iran's position on
nuclear issues and authorising limited sanctions.
But China has repeatedly resisted Western proposals for
sanctions that could seriously curtail its energy and economic
ties with Iran. As one of the Security Council's five permanent
members, China holds the power to veto any resolutions.
China has also denounced the United States and European
Union for imposing their own separate sanctions on Iran, and
said they should not take steps reaching beyond the U.N.
resolutions.
"WHITE HOT"
A Chinese state newspaper said a standoff between Iran and
the West over Iran's nuclear plans could erupt in military
conflict.
"It is clear that contention between the various sides over
the Iranian nuclear issue has reached white hot levels and could
even be on the precipice of a showdown," the overseas edition of
the People's Daily said in a front-page commentary.
If Iran refused to back down in the face of growing U.S.
conviction that it was developing nuclear weapons, "the risks of
war will grow", said the paper, noting reports that Israel could
consider a military strike on Iranian nuclear sites.
The People's Daily is the top newspaper of China's ruling
Communist Party and broadly reflects official thinking, as well
as the anxieties weighing on Beijing after the latest U.N.
nuclear agency report.
China's official Xinhua news agency also suggested that
Beijing would respond warily to the report. The U.N. watchdog
still "lacks a smoking gun", Xinhua said in a commentary.
"There are no witnesses or physical evidence to prove that
Iran is making nuclear weapons," it said.
"In dealing with the Iran nuclear issue, it is extremely
dangerous to rely on suspicions, and the destructive
consequences of any armed action would endure for a long time."
China is likely to face difficult choices as it tries to
keep steady ties with the United States, which is likely to
introduce new unilateral sanctions on Iran.
"If these sanctions harm China's substantive interests, then
China will have to respond in some way," said Li Hong, the
secretary general of the China Arms Control and Disarmament
Association, a government-controlled body.
"It would certainly have an impact on bilateral relations,"
Li said in an interview.
ONUS ON CHINA?
Iran is China's third-largest crude oil supplier, shipping
20.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up by
almost a third on the same time last year, according to Chinese
data. Overall trade between the two countries grew to $32.9
billion in value in the first nine months, up by 58 percent.
"The onus will really be on China, as the only country whose
economic relations with Iran have grown," Suzanne Maloney an
expert on Iran at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in
Washington, said in a telephone interview.
Over the past year or more, China has quietly stalled on oil
and gas investments in Iran, seeking to ward off stricter
unilateral sanctions from Washington while preserving a foothold
in Iran. But that implicit deal will come under growing
pressure, especially from Congress, said Maloney.
"They've had a compromise for the past 18 months of a
go-slow in investment. But it's difficult to see how that
bargain can hold in the wake of the latest revelations," said
Maloney.
Citing what it called "credible" information from member
states and elsewhere, the IAEA said Iran appeared to have
carried out activities applicable to developing nuclear weapons,
such as high explosives testing and developing a trigger that
could be used for an atomic bomb.
This week and last, China urged Iran to show flexibility
over its nuclear programme and warned that the use of force to
resolve the issue was the last thing the Middle East needed.
Li from the Chinese arms control association said Beijing
was worried about the tension, but war remained a slim risk.
"Overall, I think the international conditions show
governments couldn't stomach armed conflict over Iran," he said.
"The U.S. economy is in poor shape, and Europe has its debt
crisis," he said. "Iran is not like Libya; it has the strength
to counter attack."
